Ontario man accused of killing woman in Edmonton hotel tells jury he lied several times

A man accused of killing a woman who was found dead in a bathtub in his Edmonton hotel room says he lied to a number of people before his arrest.

Bradley Barton, who is 52 and from Mississauga, Ont., testified Tuesday for a second day in his manslaughter trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to killing Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Barton told the jury that he lied to nearly everyone, including police, hotel employees and colleagues, about how he knew Gladue.

His lawyer has told the jury Barton was worried about losing his job and his wife and two sons would find out he had paid Gladue for sex at the hotel.

Medical experts previously testified Gladue suffered from a severe wound to her vagina and bled to death.

