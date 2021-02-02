Menu

Crime

Ontario man accused of killing woman in Edmonton hotel tells jury he lied several times

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2021 5:36 pm
The Yellowhead Inn in north Edmonton. June 10, 2011.
The Yellowhead Inn in north Edmonton. June 10, 2011. Global News

A man accused of killing a woman who was found dead in a bathtub in his Edmonton hotel room says he lied to a number of people before his arrest.

Bradley Barton, who is 52 and from Mississauga, Ont., testified Tuesday for a second day in his manslaughter trial.

Read more: Ontario man accused of killing Edmonton woman found dead in hotel tub testifies

He has pleaded not guilty to killing Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Barton told the jury that he lied to nearly everyone, including police, hotel employees and colleagues, about how he knew Gladue.

Trending Stories

His lawyer has told the jury Barton was worried about losing his job and his wife and two sons would find out he had paid Gladue for sex at the hotel.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario trucker pleads not guilty in 2011 death of Edmonton woman

Medical experts previously testified Gladue suffered from a severe wound to her vagina and bled to death.

Click to play video 'Manslaughter trial begins in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue in Edmonton' Manslaughter trial begins in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue in Edmonton
Manslaughter trial begins in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue in Edmonton – Jan 11, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
