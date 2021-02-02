Menu

COVID-19: 2 new cases, 2 resolved for Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough Public Health for the second day in a row reports 33 active cases of COVID-19.
Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough Public Health reports two new cases of COVID-19 and two more resolved cases on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at 4:04 p.m., the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker update reports 547 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared — up from 545 reported on Monday.

Of the 547 cases, 506 are resolved (92.5 per cent) — two more since Monday — maintaining 33 active cases for the second day in a row.

Read more: Peterborough Public Health updates city council on COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

Outbreaks also remain active at the following locations:

  • Peterborough Retirement Residence, declared on Jan. 26, with one resident and one staff case.
  • Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient in the A2/B2 unit (stroke rehab).
  • Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield, declared Jan. 17. Case details unavailable.

Since March 2020, there have been 22 outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. The health unit reports 105 of the 547 cases have been linked to outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Tuesday that there are currently seven patients with COVID-19 at the hospital — unchanged since Monday. There have been 12 patient transfers from other areas as part of provincial directives.

COVID-19 case data for Feb. 2.
COVID-19 case data for Feb. 2. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit also reports that since the pandemic began, there have been 23 hospitalized cases, three of which required the intensive care unit.

There have been eight deaths related to the pandemic, the most recent on Friday after an individual living in a congregate setting died in hospital, the health unit notes.

To date, more than 41,650 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus — approximately one in four people.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Click to play video 'Peterborough Public Health updates city council on COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan' Peterborough Public Health updates city council on COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan
Peterborough Public Health updates city council on COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

 

