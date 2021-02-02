Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Sudbury mayor wants highway checkpoints to discourage non-essential travel amid COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2021 3:19 pm
The mayor of Sudbury, Ont., is calling for highway checkpoints that would discourage non-essential travel to northern Ontario.

Mayor Brian Bigger says he plans to reach out to the provincial government and other local leaders about a proposed “northern bubble” to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the region, where case rates are lower.

He says he wants to see a plan that will “stop or stymie traffic” up Highway 69, a major highway connecting northern and southern Ontario.

Bigger says there’s a need to insulate his city as more infectious variants of COVID-19 are detected in southern parts of the province.

He says the idea of travel checkpoints isn’t unreasonable, pointing to a similar initiative in Quebec last fall meant to discourage non-essential travel.

The provincial transportation ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
