34-year-old man dies in hospital following arrest by London police: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man arrested by police on Monday died in hospital the following day.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, officers with the London Police Service arrested a man for failing to comply with conditions at roughly 3:30 p.m. Monday.

He was taken to police headquarters, processed, and lodged in a cell, the SIU says.

The following day, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, the SIU says the man told officers he wasn’t feeling well.

He was transported to hospital by EMS and has since died.

The SIU says two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case and it urges anyone with information to contact the lead investigation at 1-800-787-8529.

“The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website,” the SIU says.

No other details about the man were provided.

London police told Global News that questions about the investigation should be directed to the SIU.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.