Crime

Thief steals $10K in sunglasses in brazen theft from Sunglass Hut in Park Royal Mall

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 4:06 pm
The man reportedly stole $10,000 worth of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut in Park Royal Mall on Jan. 30, 2021.
The man reportedly stole $10,000 worth of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut in Park Royal Mall on Jan. 30, 2021. Sarah Kraus / Global News

West Vancouver police are looking for a man who stole $10,000 worth of sunglasses from a store in Park Royal Mall over the weekend.

Police said they were called on Jan. 30 at 6:40 p.m. to the Sunglass Hut after a man had reportedly walked in and pulled out a can of bear spray.

When the store clerk confronted the man, police said he sprayed the bear repellent, grabbed a large amount of designer sunglasses and ran off.

No one was injured, police confirmed.

Officers set up roadblocks in the area but the suspect escaped.

“This was a brazen robbery in the middle of a busy mall,” Cst. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a release. “We are hoping that someone may have information to assist with identifying this suspect.”

Read more: Video shows woman stealing small couch from Vancouver store in brazen daylight theft

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid-twenties, with brown hair, wearing a blue/white disposable medical mask, black hoodie with white logo, black pants, black shoes with a white sole, and was carrying a gym-style blue bag with red shoulder strap, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300. For anyone wishing to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers 1-800-222-8477.

