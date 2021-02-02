Winnipeg police looking for missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Heaven Lee O’Cheek was last seen on Jan. 28 in the North End. Police say she has made contact through social media recently.

O’Cheek is 5’3″ tall, 140 lbs., with a medium build and black hair.

Police say they are concerned for O’Cheek’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

