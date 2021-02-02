Winnipeg police looking for missing teen

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Heaven Lee O’Cheek was last seen on Jan. 28 in the North End. Police say she has made contact through social media recently.
O’Cheek is 5’3″ tall, 140 lbs., with a medium build and black hair.
Police say they are concerned for O’Cheek’s wellbeing.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments