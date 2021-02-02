Menu

Winnipeg police looking for missing teen

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 1:54 pm
Heaven Lee O'Cheek, 15.
Heaven Lee O'Cheek, 15. WPS Handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Heaven Lee O’Cheek was last seen on Jan. 28 in the North End. Police say she has made contact through social media recently.

O’Cheek is 5’3″ tall, 140 lbs., with a medium build and black hair.

Police say they are concerned for O’Cheek’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

Click to play video 'Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release' Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release – Mar 7, 2016
