Suspect in Craig Street homicide case faces second-degree murder charges

A 27-year-old man is in police custody and facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a January assault on Craig Street in Winnipeg.

Issa Pa Musa was arrested Monday evening in the death of Wendell John Boulanger, 44.

Prior to his arrest, Musa was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant and police warned members of the public not to approach him.

Police found Boulanger suffering from serious injuries on Jan. 28 after responding to a report of an assault. Officers provided emergency first aid and the victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

