Crime

Suspect in Craig Street homicide case faces second-degree murder charges

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 12:51 pm
Issa Musa, 27, has been arrested.
Issa Musa, 27, has been arrested. WPS Handout

A 27-year-old man is in police custody and facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a January assault on Craig Street in Winnipeg.

Issa Pa Musa was arrested Monday evening in the death of Wendell John Boulanger, 44.

Read more: Winnipeg police issue Canada-wide arrest warrant in Craig Street homicide

Prior to his arrest, Musa was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant and police warned members of the public not to approach him.

Police found Boulanger suffering from serious injuries on Jan. 28 after responding to a report of an assault. Officers provided emergency first aid and the victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

Click to play video 'One person in critical condition after “violent incident” in Wolseley: WPS' One person in critical condition after “violent incident” in Wolseley: WPS
One person in critical condition after “violent incident” in Wolseley: WPS

 

