Canada

Heavy snow warning for Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Rogers Pass, 72 km east of Revelstoke, at around 9 a.m. this morning.
Rogers Pass, 72 km east of Revelstoke, at around 9 a.m. this morning. Drive BC

A heavy snow weather warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, according to Environment Canada.

“A frontal system moving across the B.C. Interior is bringing periods of heavy snow — Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass today,” wrote Environment Canada staff, in a release on Tuesday.

The warning was issued around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

An additional 5 cm of snow is expected to fall before the snow tapers off in the afternoon.

Read more: Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for mountain passes

According to Drive BC, avalanche work is being done on Highway 1 between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Beaver Valley Road for 32 km. The highway will be closed intermittently starting at midnight. Closures can last up to three hours at a time. No detour is available for those closures.

More avalanche control work is also being done between Field and Visitor Centre Access Road and B.C./Alberta border for 16 km. Starting on Tuesday at 9 p.m. MST until 9:45 p.m. MST, that section of Highway 1 will be closed with no detour available.

Road conditions are available here.

Click to play video 'Vehicle fire along Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm' Vehicle fire along Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm
Vehicle fire along Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm – Aug 12, 2020
