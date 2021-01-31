Menu

Weather

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for mountain passes

By Megan Turcato Global News
A DriveBC highway camera image showing snowy conditions on the Trans-Canada Highway at Albert Canyon, east of Revelstoke, on Sunday. Environment Canada is telling motorists to prepared for more snow on the high mountain passes Sunday night.
A DriveBC highway camera image showing snowy conditions on the Trans-Canada Highway at Albert Canyon, east of Revelstoke, on Sunday. Environment Canada is telling motorists to prepared for more snow on the high mountain passes Sunday night. DriveBC

Motorists traveling the Trans-Canada Highway between Malakwa and Golden and Highway 3 in the Kootenays should be prepared for a lot of snow on Sunday.

Environment Canada is predicting 20 to 25 cm of snow will fall on the mountain passes by Monday morning.

Read more: Winter is here: Prepare for B.C.’s changing road conditions, say police

As a result, the forecaster has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3 from Paulson Summitt to Kootenay Pass and for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada is predicting the snow will fall throughout the day on Sunday and intensify on Sunday night.

Read more: Maintenance tips so your vehicle starts in a deep freeze: plug it in, tune it up, pack a roadside kit

The winter storm is forecast to continue into Monday.

Environment Canada is warning motorists that visibility could “be suddenly reduced” on highways during the winter storm.

