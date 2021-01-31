Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for mountain passes

Motorists traveling the Trans-Canada Highway between Malakwa and Golden and Highway 3 in the Kootenays should be prepared for a lot of snow on Sunday.
Environment Canada is predicting 20 to 25 cm of snow will fall on the mountain passes by Monday morning.
As a result, the forecaster has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3 from Paulson Summitt to Kootenay Pass and for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.
Environment Canada is predicting the snow will fall throughout the day on Sunday and intensify on Sunday night.
The winter storm is forecast to continue into Monday.
Environment Canada is warning motorists that visibility could “be suddenly reduced” on highways during the winter storm.
