Coronavirus: 2 deaths in City of Kawartha Lakes, 2nd outbreak declared at Lindsay jail

Two more COVID-19 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes were reported by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Tuesday.

Details on the deaths were not provided. The death toll for the health unit now sits at 52 — 43 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and nine in Northumberland County.

There was also a second outbreak declared at the Central East Correctional Centre, labelled “Outbreak B.” Case details at the Lindsay superjail were not immediately available. On Monday, the health unit reported an outbreak (now labelled “Outbreak A”) was declared late Friday, which included two inmates and two staff members as of Monday.

Other outbreaks for the health unit include:

Hyland Crest long-term care home in Minden: Declared Jan. 31 with two cases — both essential caregivers — as of Monday.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff — as of Monday. “These staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home,” Southbridge Care homes stated.

Caressant Care Mary Street nursing home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 23, two employees have tested positive. According to the company on Monday, “they have returned to work and we are waiting for public health to give the all-clear in terms of the outbreak.”

Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Jan. 17 — two resident deaths, two staff have tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 16 — three staff members have tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care: Declared Jan. 9 — four resident deaths, 32 active cases as of Friday (17 residents, 15 staff members).

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 1 — five resident deaths, 16 other residents and 15 staff members have tested positive since the outbreak began.

The health unit also reported one new case of COVID-19 in both the Kawarthas and Northumberland County. Active cases have fallen to 56 — down from 68 reported on Monday. It includes 45 in the Kawarthas, nine in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

Of the health unit’s 874 cases, 779 are deemed resolved (up from 767 reported Monday) — approximately 89 per cent. To date, there have been 34 hospitalized cases — one more since Monday.

The health unit reports there are 122 high-risk contacts, a slight decrease from 124 reported on Monday.

