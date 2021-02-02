UBC Okanagan offers children free mental health services online

Send this page to someone via email

UBC Okanagan’s Social Work Mental Health Clinic is offering virtual counselling and mental health services to support children and youth during COVID-19.

The Okanagan university says that the services are free for all and that there is no time limit on services.

Services are available to families with children between the ages of six and 19 who have mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression, suicidal and self-harming behaviours, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and psychosomatic difficulties.

“Anyone in the Okanagan and beyond can take advantage of our services,” said Hilla Shlomi, UBC Okanagan’s clinic director.

“This is a self-referral clinic, where parents or guardians can directly contact us to receive more information.”

Story continues below advertisement

The clinic has a team of professionals, where clinicians and practicum students work closely with each patient and family to provide emotional and psychosocial support, according to the university.

“The unlimited number of free sessions and the built-in parental education and support all add to the clinic’s service to the community,” Shlomi said.

“And we’re deeply passionate about helping families that need extra support.”

The virtual counselling sessions are expected to continue even after the clinic reopens its doors.

The university says the online mental health support is allowing counsellors to reach patients who may have not been able to get the services they need beforehand.

You can find more information on the clinic here.

2:01 UBC Okanagan building new innovation research hub UBC Okanagan building new innovation research hub – Jan 15, 2021