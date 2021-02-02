Threats made against Woolwich church that ignored COVID-19 lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating recent threatening messages that have been made against members of the Trinity Bible Chapel in Woolwich, Ont., as well as to the church itself.

Police did not specify what the emails said, though they said the messages did threaten harm to the church and members.

The threats were sent on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.

“Waterloo Regional Police remind the public that any threat of violence or intimidation will be taken seriously, and the authors of these threats will be held accountable,” police warned in a statement.

Trinity Bible Chapel has come into the spotlight as it has opened numerous times in spite of the COVID-19 lockdown that began across the province on Dec. 26, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

3:29 Coronavirus: Ford says Waterloo church accused of holding in-person service was ‘careless and irresponsible’ Coronavirus: Ford says Waterloo church accused of holding in-person service was ‘careless and irresponsible’ – Jan 25, 2021

Waterloo Regional Police chief Bryan Larkin recently estimated there were between 300 and 600 people at the Woolwich church as it remained open.

Waterloo Region bylaw officers laid nine provincial offence charges against the church and parishioners following that incident.

Waterloo Region spokesperson TJ Miller told Global News in an email that five elders, pastor Jacob Reaume and the Trinity Bible Chapel corporation were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

“The Region of Waterloo has also charged the pastor and one elder under Ontario Regulation 82/20 for attending a gathering of more than 10,” Miller said.

If convicted of hosting or organizing an in-person gathering of more than 10 people, the pastor and the elder each face a fine of between $10,000 and $100,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial charges were also laid by Waterloo Regional Police officers or the region’s bylaw officers on two other occasions.

In addition, the church and its members also violated a court injunction when it opened its doors last time.

“Church services were held at Trinity Bible Chapel on Sunday, January 24, 2021, despite the injunction order,” a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office told Global News in an email.

“On January 27, 2021, the motion for contempt proceeded. The Court made findings of contempt against all Respondents, with reasons to follow.”

Sentencing for the matter will take place in February.