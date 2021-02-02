Two men face drug charges after fast food staff contact police

Send this page to someone via email

Two London men are facing charges after police say they seized drugs from a truck at fast food restaurant in the city’s south end.

Police say a white pickup truck was in the drive-thru at the McDonalds at the corner of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Staff contacted police after they believed the driver of the vehicle was impaired. Officers responded to the fast food restaurant quickly and a search of the vehicle turned up several drugs.

Police say they seized more than $28,000 worth of drugs, which included 61 grams of fentanyl, over 27 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 200 capsules of hydromorph capsules, as well as $4,200 in cash and a pair for digital scales.

Two men from London, a 31-year-old and 34-year-old, have been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. The driver of the vehicle was also charged with impaired driving.

Both men had a court appearance this week.