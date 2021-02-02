Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two men face drug charges after fast food staff contact police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 2, 2021 9:59 am
Staff at the south London McDonald's contacted police after they thought the driver of a white pick up truck was impaired.
Staff at the south London McDonald's contacted police after they thought the driver of a white pick up truck was impaired. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Two London men are facing charges after police say they seized drugs from a truck at fast food restaurant in the city’s south end.

Police say a white pickup truck was in the drive-thru at the McDonalds at the corner of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Read more: No injuries reported after runaway freight train derails in Goderich, Ont.: OPP

Staff contacted police after they believed the driver of the vehicle was impaired. Officers responded to the fast food restaurant quickly and a search of the vehicle turned up several drugs.

Trending Stories

Police say they seized more than $28,000 worth of drugs, which included 61 grams of fentanyl, over 27 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 200 capsules of hydromorph capsules, as well as $4,200 in cash and a pair for digital scales.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus: 2 charged under Reopening Act in latest incident involving Aylmer, Ont., church

Two men from London, a 31-year-old and 34-year-old, have been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. The driver of the vehicle was also charged with impaired driving.

Both men had a court appearance this week.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceLondonFentanylDrugsChargesMethamphetamineFast Food
Flyers
More weekly flyers