Sports

Gaudreau, Calgary Flames beat Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in shootout

By Staff The Canadian Press
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Calgary Flames.

Johnny Gaudreau scored the shootout winner as the Calgary Flames downed the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Monday night.

The winger beat Connor Hellebuyck on a nice move between the pads in the fourth round to secure his team’s second straight win.

Gaudreau, Andrew Mangiapane, and Christopher Tanev, from inside his own blue line, scored in regulation for Calgary (4-3-1). Jacob Markstrom, who made a couple of great saves in the shootout, turned aside 25 shots in 65 minutes of action, while Elias Lindholm had two assists.

Kyle Connor, with two on the power play, and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg (5-3-1), which got 25 saves from Hellebuyck. Blake Wheeler added three assists.

After hitting the crossbar off the rush moments earlier, Mangiapane banged home a rebound with 6:15 left in regulation for his first of the season to give the Flames their first lead at 3-2.

But the Jets, who went up 2-0 in the first, tied things up with 1:50 remaining on the clock when Scheifele tipped Neal Pionk’s point shot beyond Markstrom’s glove for his fourth with Hellebuyck on the ice for an extra attacker.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
