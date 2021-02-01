Calgary Flames fend off Winnipeg Jets’ early lead, win 4-3 in shootout

Send this page to someone via email

Just two games in to their nine-meeting 2021 series, it’s become apparent the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames don’t intend on having any blowouts between them.

The Flames – by fluke and force – erased a 2-0 deficit with three straight goals, and after giving up a late tying goal, their hottest player, Johnny Gaudreau, iced it in the shootout for a 4-3 win.

It was the Jets who erased a two-goal Flames lead on opening night to steal two points in a 4-3 overtime win.

The Jets began the night with a new-look top six, swapping out centres Mark Scheifele and Paul Stastny with their usual pairs on the wings.

Captain Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor moved down to the second line, while Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers were promoted to the top line alongside Scheifele.

Despite the shuffling, it was the “old” top line who scored the game’s first goal at 4:31 in the first period, when Scheifele and Connor connected on a cross-seam pass and the winger scored on the first power-play of the game.

Ten minutes later, the top unit did it again – this time, Josh Morrissey moved the puck from the blue-line to Connor’s spot on the right-wing wall, and he again found the net behind flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

It’s the first time Connor has scored multiple power-play goals in a game.

The offence on the man-advantage masked what was largely a defensive first period five-on-five, with shots finishing 8-4 in favour of the home side.

Morrissey would leave the Jets’ bench before the first period expired, but was back on the ice for the second period face-off.

Seven seconds after that puck drop, it was back at centre ice – the Flames scoring their first of the game when Chris Tanev’s dump-in skittered over the pad of Hellebuyck for an unlikely goal.

It seemed to spark the visitors, who had the majority of the chances over the next several minutes.

Hellebuyck and Markstrom wouldn’t let anything else by them before the end of the second period, with just 10 whistles blown in the first 40 minutes of play.

After the Flames opened the third with a couple of chances off the rush, Scheifele rung his chance to restore the two-goal lead off the goalpost during the Jets’ fourth power-play.

After the penalty expired, Gaudreau got lost behind Stastny while driving the post and tapped in a pass from Jusso Valimaki to tie the game.

It’s Gaudreau’s sixth goal amid a season-opening point streak that’s now reached eight games, the league’s longest.

Elias Lindholm looked to give the Flames their first lead of the game just minutes later –but Hellebuyck reached back with the paddle of his stick to deny a sure goal.

Rookie defenseman Logan Stanley was sent to the box as a result of the play – but the Jets were able to keep the Flames’ dangerous power-play unit from taking advantage.

However it was seemingly inevitable following the penalty that Calgary wouldn’t be denied.

After a myriad of opportunities, Andrew Mangiapane scored his first of the season to give the Flames the late lead.

The Jets began their late-game push with four minutes left in regulation –hemming the Flames in their own end.

With Hellebuyck on the bench for the extra attacker, Schiefele struck gold – tipping a Neal Pionk point shot past Markstrom to tie the game at three.

Both the Jets and Flames would earn a point in the standings, ending regulation in search of the second as the game headed to overtime.

Both Hellebuyck and Markstrom would finish with identical stat lines — 25 saves on 28 shots for a .893 save percentage.

Sean Monahan and Connor would each score in the shootout, before Gaudreau ended the affair with his wrister through the legs of Hellebuyck in the fourth round.

The Jets have dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season, and now sport a 5-3-1 record.

Calgary’s now 4-3-1, with the least amount of games played among the NHL’s North division.

For the Jets, Monday was the first of four straight meetings across the ice with Calgary.

The Flames will play a single game against the Oilers between it’s third and fourth meetings with the Jets over the next seven days.

The two teams will be right back at it on Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place.

Kelly Moore brings you the pre-game show at 5 p.m., before Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas have the call of the game at 7 p.m. – all live on 680 CJOB.

