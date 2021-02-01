Lethbridge animal hospital discusses vet shortage during COVID-19 pet boom

Send this page to someone via email

The veterinarian and animal care industry all across Canada was already experiencing a shortage in trained professionals and now the pandemic has made things even busier with a recent influx of pet owners.

“We’re always looking for vets, they’re definitely hard to come by, especially vets that want to work emergency,” said Dr. Kate Lupton, a veterinarian with the Family Pet Hospital and 24 Hour Pet Emergency Centre in Lethbridge.

“So, the emergency clinics especially feel the strain and I think rural practices as well — to find large animal vets is also a struggle,” Lupton added.

The pet hospital says it sometimes has to book patients weeks in advance but is trying its best to accommodate everyone.

“We try and see everything we possibly can,” she explained.

“I hear stories of clinics turning patients away because they physically cannot take anymore.” Tweet This

“Obviously that is not good for our pets and the toll on staff… We’re spread thin,” Lupton said.

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) says there are currently about 12,500 vets in Canada. The organization is working on ways to add to that number.

It says 50 per cent more veterinarians and vet technicians are needed within the workforce in the next couple of years in order to adequately address the significant shortage in workers, which is also being compounded by those retiring.

“There are a number of vets schools in Canada, all of which are accredited, and there’s certain challenges of course as far as [you] can’t just increase the amount of seats because most of these are also sponsored by provincial governments.

“One of the things the CVMA is doing is working together with provinces,” explained Dr. Louis Kwantes, president-elect with Canadian Veterinary Medical Association.

There are currently only five veterinary schools across Canada and they are all region-locked, meaning only those who are permanent residents in the specific region can apply.

The schools also have very limited amount of seats available. For instance, the faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Calgary is one of two veterinarian schools in all of western Canada and only has 50 seats available.

In order for the school to increase seats, the provincial government would need to increase its funding for the program.

Dr. Kwantes goes on to say that since every seat in a school requires quite a bit of money from provincial governments, it can take time to increase enrolment numbers.

In the interim, the CVMA is looking at solutions including encouraging people to come to Canada who are licensed veterinarians from accredited colleges, and selective ways for licensure.

Another big issue facing the industry is poor mental health.

With long, grueling hours, a pay scale lower than doctors and nurses, the veterinarian profession has one of the highest suicide rates in the country.

“We deal with significant challenges associated with end-of-life decisions… and veterinary care is not paid by the government,” Kwantes said.

“Often times, we also have decisions that need to be made because of economic reasons.” Tweet This

The CVMA says there are professional supports in place, however the toughest part can be getting past the stigma of asking for help.