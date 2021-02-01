Menu

Health

B.C. announces 1,158 new cases and 21 deaths over 3 days as infection rate drops

By Sean Boynton Global News
WATCH LIVE: B.C. health officials provide the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic at 3 p.m.

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate continued to drop over the weekend, a welcome sign amid a pandemic that has now killed over 1,200 people in the province.

Health officials on Monday announced a total of 1,158 new cases from the past three days: 408 on Saturday, 473 on Sunday, and 277 on Monday — the lowest single-day case count since late October.

Twenty-one more people have also died since Friday, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,210.

Read more: More than 1,500 COVID-19 violations found at B.C. workplaces so far

‘Hospitalizations continued to fall by another three people to 289, the fewest since Nov. 24. Of those, 79 were in intensive care, an increase of five over the weekend.

Trending Stories

Nearly 90 per cent of B.C.’s 67,937 cases to date are now considered recovered. More than 4,100 active cases remain, while 7,240 people were self-isolating after possible exposures.

More to come…

