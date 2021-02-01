Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan man accused of killing his parents, young son waives preliminary hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2021 3:47 pm
First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide
Nathaniel Kenneth Carrier, accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents and son in Prince Albert, Sask., waives his right to a preliminary hearing. Screenshot / Facebook

A Saskatchewan man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents and son has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and has opted to be tried by a judge and jury.

Nathaniel Kenneth Carrier is also charged with the attempted murder of his young daughter.

Read more: First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide

His case was discussed Monday in Prince Albert provincial court

The case is to be spoken to again on Feb. 12 in Court of Queen’s Bench, although it’s unclear if a trial date will be set at that time.

Police officers found Denis Carrier, his wife Sandra Henry — both 56 — and seven-year-old Bentlee dead on the grandparents’ property on March 29.

Story continues below advertisement

The boy’s five-year-old sister, Kendrah, was in critical condition and transferred to a hospital in Edmonton.

Read more: Girl, 5, who survived triple slaying of family in Prince Albert, Sask. comes home

Officers had been called to check the home after friends and relatives had not heard from the family.

Nathaniel Carrier also lived there, but officers could not find him. A family vehicle that was missing was found in La Ronge, Sask.

Investigators located the suspect in Prince Albert.

Kendrah spent several weeks undergoing surgeries before returning home to her mother in Prince Albert.

Click to play video 'First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide' First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide
Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
HomicidePrince AlbertFirst Degree MurderPrince Albert PolicePrince Albert Police Serviceprince albert newsTriple HomicidePrince Albert HomicidePrince Albert Triple HomicideSaskatchwan NewsNathaniel Carrier
Flyers
More weekly flyers