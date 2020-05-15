Girl injured in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide improving in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a girl who was injured in a triple homicide in Prince Albert, Sask., says her condition continues to improve while recovering in hospital.

Kendrah, 5, received life-threatening injuries in late March when her older brother and grandparents were killed.

Officers were called to a home at 315 MacArthur Dr. on March 29. Police said a concerned friend of the family went to the house before contacting police.

Prince Albert Police Service said Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, both 56, and Bentlee, 7, were found dead at the house.

At the request of Kendrah’s family, police said Friday that she is now recuperating in a Saskatoon hospital following several weeks in Edmonton.

She has had eight surgeries in recent weeks, according to a news release.

Kendrah’s mother, Heather, said her daughter has been nicknamed “One Tough Cookie” during her hospital stay.

“She’s done so well,” Heather said in the release.

“The whole family is excited for her to come home. We are amazed at how strong and determined she is.”

Nathaniel Carrier, 28, is facing three first-degree murder charges in the deaths of his parents and son. He is also facing an attempted murder charge for an alleged attack on his daughter, Kendrah.

The children’s last name is not being released at the request of the family.