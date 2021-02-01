Guelph man arrested after $76K drug bust in northern Ontario: OPP

Provincial police say a Guelph man is facing several trafficking charges after a $76,000 drug bust in northeastern Ontario on Sunday.
Officers carried out a search warrant at a home in the Town of Kirkland Lake, and OPP said they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, along with $6,815 in Canadian currency.
The seizure is worth about $76,655, police said in a news release.
OPP arrested 57-year-old Brian Gammie of Guelph and charged him with several offences, including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Trending Stories
He remains in custody and will make a court appearance on Feb. 11.
Harm reduction advocates claim the coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in drug overdoses in Montreal
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments