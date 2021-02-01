Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man arrested after $76K drug bust in northern Ontario: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 3:30 pm
OPP have arrested a 57-year-old Guelph man.
OPP have arrested a 57-year-old Guelph man. Supplied / OPP

Provincial police say a Guelph man is facing several trafficking charges after a $76,000 drug bust in northeastern Ontario on Sunday.

Officers carried out a search warrant at a home in the Town of Kirkland Lake, and OPP said they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, along with $6,815 in Canadian currency.

Read more: OPP find $120K in drugs in northeastern Ontario, 4 from Guelph arrested

The seizure is worth about $76,655, police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP arrested 57-year-old Brian Gammie of Guelph and charged him with several offences, including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Trending Stories

He remains in custody and will make a court appearance on Feb. 11.

Click to play video 'Harm reduction advocates claim the coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in drug overdoses in Montreal' Harm reduction advocates claim the coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in drug overdoses in Montreal
Harm reduction advocates claim the coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in drug overdoses in Montreal – Jul 13, 2020

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphFentanylCocaineMethGuelph NewstraffickingCocaine TraffickingFentanyl Traffickingmeth traffickingGuelph traffickingKirkland LakeKirkland Lake OPPKirkland lake fentanyl
Flyers
More weekly flyers