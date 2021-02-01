Guelph man arrested after $76K drug bust in northern Ontario: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Provincial police say a Guelph man is facing several trafficking charges after a $76,000 drug bust in northeastern Ontario on Sunday.

Officers carried out a search warrant at a home in the Town of Kirkland Lake, and OPP said they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, along with $6,815 in Canadian currency.

The seizure is worth about $76,655, police said in a news release.

Jan 31, The #OPPstreetCrime Unit & the #OPPK9 Unit executed a search warrant in Kirkland Lake resulting in the seizure of cash, suspected Fentanyl, Methamphetamine & Cocaine. Total street value is $76,655. One person has been charged with Drug Trafficking and other offences. ^Ag pic.twitter.com/4fV7s8VD7V — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) February 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

OPP arrested 57-year-old Brian Gammie of Guelph and charged him with several offences, including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He remains in custody and will make a court appearance on Feb. 11.

2:08 Harm reduction advocates claim the coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in drug overdoses in Montreal Harm reduction advocates claim the coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in drug overdoses in Montreal – Jul 13, 2020