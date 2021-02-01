Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 1:14 pm
Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool

New Brunswick reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and said 273 active cases remain in the province.

According to Public Health, three of the cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and five in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

All individuals are self-isolating and under investigation, said public health officials.

Read more: Black history resource site launched for New Brunswick teachers

The province said the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New Brunswick is 1,264. Since Sunday, 15 people have recovered for a total of 972.

There have been 18 deaths. Three patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care.

On Sunday, 1,215 tests were conducted for a total of 201,167.

Zone 1 (Moncton region) is at the red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown.

All other zones remain in the orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

