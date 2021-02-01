New Brunswick reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and said 273 active cases remain in the province.

According to Public Health, three of the cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and five in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

All individuals are self-isolating and under investigation, said public health officials.

The province said the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New Brunswick is 1,264. Since Sunday, 15 people have recovered for a total of 972.

There have been 18 deaths. Three patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care.

On Sunday, 1,215 tests were conducted for a total of 201,167.

Zone 1 (Moncton region) is at the red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown.

All other zones remain in the orange level under the province’s mandatory order.