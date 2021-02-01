Menu

Crime

One year later, Manitoba RCMP continue to search for suspect in fatal hit and run

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 1:12 pm
Brad Flett.
Brad Flett. RCMP Manitoba

A walk for justice is taking place Monday in Peguis First Nation, a year to the day after a local man was killed by an unknown driver.

Fisher Branch RCMP said Albert Bradley (Brad) Flett was walking to a friend’s house on the evening of Feb. 1, 2020, when he was struck by what police believe to be an ATV on West Road.

Flett’s friends gave him first aid and called 911, but he died from his injuries before RCMP and emergency crews arrived on scene. Flett, the father of a teenage son, was 52.

The incident took place while a snowmobile poker derby was being held in the community, which meant a higher-than-usual amount of traffic.

Flett’s sister Rose said he came from a large, close family of nine siblings.

Story continues below advertisement

“Brad loved to travel and embraced the traditional way of life. He was kind and gentle and would give the shirt off his back if someone else was in need. He was a loving father to his son Philip, and we all miss him dearly.

Trending Stories

“We don’t want Brad to be forgotten and will continue to bring attention to his death until we get answers. Someone knows something. Please, if you have any information, call police.”

Read more: Peguis First Nation man in critical condition following ATV crash

RCMP said they’ve been actively investigating Flett’s death over the past year, which has included dozens of interviews, reviews of local video surveillance and working with the criminal collision investigation team — but so far their efforts have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Fletts’s death is asked to call Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-8484 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video 'Charges laid after alleged Winnipeg hit-and-run caught on surveillance video' Charges laid after alleged Winnipeg hit-and-run caught on surveillance video
Charges laid after alleged Winnipeg hit-and-run caught on surveillance video – Oct 28, 2020
RCMPHit and RunRCMP ManitobaPeguis First NationFisher Branch RCMPBrad FlettRCMP suspect
