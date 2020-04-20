Menu

Peguis First Nation man in critical condition following ATV crash

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 2:27 pm
A 62-year-old man from Peguis First Nation is in critical condition after an ATV crash Saturday.
A Peguis First Nation man is fighting for his life in hospital after an ATV crash over the weekend.

The 62-year-old man was riding an off-road vehicle on East Road in the community when police say he rolled into the ditch and was thrown from the ATV around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he remained in critical condition Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say visibility was likely a factor in the crash.

Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.

Peguis First Nation is roughly 161 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

ATV Crash, Peguis First Nation, Fisher Branch RCMP
