Peguis First Nation man in critical condition following ATV crash

A Peguis First Nation man is fighting for his life in hospital after an ATV crash over the weekend.

The 62-year-old man was riding an off-road vehicle on East Road in the community when police say he rolled into the ditch and was thrown from the ATV around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he remained in critical condition Monday.

Fisher Branch #rcmpmb responded to April 18 report of an ATV rollover located on East Road on the Peguis First Nation. A 62yo male was riding an ATV when it entered the ditch and rolled. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries & remains in critical condition — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 20, 2020

Police say visibility was likely a factor in the crash.

Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.

Peguis First Nation is roughly 161 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

