Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman struck by vehicle on Peguis First Nation in life-threatening condition: RCMP

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 4:04 pm
RCMP are investigating a crash in Peguis First Nation that sent a woman to hospital in life-threatening condition on Tuesday.
RCMP are investigating a crash in Peguis First Nation that sent a woman to hospital in life-threatening condition on Tuesday. File / Global News

A 27-year-old woman was brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Peguis First Nation late Tuesday night, according to RCMP.

Police say they responded to the collision on East Road around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Manitoba First Nation threatens to remove illegal drug users off reserve

Mounties believe a vehicle travelling north struck the woman while she was walking along the side of the road.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving causing harm. Charges are pending, police say, and an investigation into the crash continues.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPImpaired DrivingManitoba RCMPManitoba crashPeguis First NationEast Road crashPeguis First Nation crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.