Woman struck by vehicle on Peguis First Nation in life-threatening condition: RCMP

A 27-year-old woman was brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Peguis First Nation late Tuesday night, according to RCMP.
Police say they responded to the collision on East Road around 11 p.m.
Mounties believe a vehicle travelling north struck the woman while she was walking along the side of the road.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving causing harm. Charges are pending, police say, and an investigation into the crash continues.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS