Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

At-home and over-the-counter: U.S. strikes deal for COVID-19 rapid test kit

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: U.S. strikes $230M deal for at-home rapid COVID-19 test' Coronavirus: U.S. strikes $230M deal for at-home rapid COVID-19 test
WATCH: U.S. strikes $230M deal for at-home rapid COVID-19 test

 

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says the government awarded a $231-million contract to scale up production of a COVID-19 home test recently authorized by U.S. regulators.

For months, health experts have stressed the need for fast, widespread home testing so that people can screen themselves and avoid contact with others if they have an infection. But the vast majority of tests still require a nasal swab performed by a health worker that must be processed at high-tech laboratories.

Click to play video 'The push to expand the use of rapid COVID-19 testing' The push to expand the use of rapid COVID-19 testing
The push to expand the use of rapid COVID-19 testing – Jan 15, 2021

Read more: Experts say at-home coronavirus tests critical to fight Canada's 2nd wave

Story continues below advertisement

The test kit from Australian manufacturer Ellume allows users to swab themselves at home and check their status in about 20 minutes. It’s one of only three tests that consumers can use themselves, and the only one available without a doctor’s prescription. It received FDA approval — Emergency Use Authorization — back in December.

Trending Stories

Ellume said Monday it would use the contract to construct a U.S. manufacturing plant and deliver 8.5 million tests for federal use. It did not specify a timeframe for delivery.

Click to play video 'Where is Canada at with approving at-home COVID-19 test kits?' Where is Canada at with approving at-home COVID-19 test kits?
Where is Canada at with approving at-home COVID-19 test kits? – Nov 18, 2020

Health Canada has approved several rapid testing methods, but only for use by a healthcare professional for point-of-care testing. To date, Health Canada has not authorized a self-administered, or “at-home,” rapid test.

— with a Global News file 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVIDCoronavirus Testat home covid testRapid Test Covidellume coronavirus testellume covid at home testellume covid testellume covid-19 home testellume stock priceover the counter coronavirus testover the counter covid testus approves at-home covid test
Flyers
More weekly flyers