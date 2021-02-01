Coronavirus: No case update for London-Middlesex Monday due to provincewide system outage, MLHU says

Send this page to someone via email

No update to the London and Middlesex coronavirus case count was available Monday due to a scheduled outage to the province’s case and contact management system, the health unit says.

The outage, which lasted from 3 p.m. Sunday until 8:30 a.m., prevented staff at the health unit from entering or extracting local data until the system came back online. Data reported on MLHU’s case dashboard reflects the status of cases at the end of the previous day.

Monday’s case update will be reported at noon on Tuesday with that day’s update.

As of Sunday, the region had seen at least 5,689 cases in total during the pandemic, with 3,807 recoveries and 175 deaths.

The month of January alone saw 2,306 cases and 69 deaths reported. One death and 76 cases were reported by the health unit over the weekend, along with 24 recoveries.

The health unit says it’s also continuing to transition its dashboard system to the one used by the province, Salesforce, meaning some local datasets, such as school cases and contact tracing figures, may not be available immediately.

School case data, however, is still available from the respective school boards.

The health unit has said previously that the new dashboard system will also allow it to send virtual notifications to those who have tested positive for the virus.

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 inpatients hospitalized at London Health Sciences Centre numbered 20 as of Monday, an increase of three from the organization’s last update on Friday.

Critical care and intensive care patients remained unchanged, while active staff cases fell by one to 14, LHSC reported.

LHSC continues to deal with an active outbreak in its emergency department at University Hospital, tied to 10 staff cases. No new staff cases were reported Monday.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London says no COVID-19 patients are in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital. The organization has five active staff cases, all linked to an outbreak at Mount Hope. An additional update is expected Monday afternoon.

The health unit says 337 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic for COVID-19, including 66 who have required intensive care.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks have been declared and none have been declared resolved.

An outbreak at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre has grown, officials say.

As of Monday, the outbreak, declared on Jan. 18, has been linked to 42 cases, including 25 among staff and 17 among inmates.

The number of confirmed staff cases at the jail rose by 12 since the health unit’s last update on Friday, while inmate cases declined by two. The reason why was not immediately clear. It may be that some previous cases were later re-evaluated.

The most recent institutional outbreak to be reported was at Henley Place LTC Residence on Saturday in the facility’s Victoria Unit.

Two outbreaks were also declared over on Saturday, at Longworth Retirement Residence and at Peoplecare Oak Crossing.

The health unit says 11 institutional outbreaks remained active as of Monday, including 10 at long-term care and retirement homes.

Active outbreaks (as of Jan. 29) at seniors' facilities, as declared on: Jan. 30 at Henley Place LTC Residence (Victoria unit)

Jan. 27 at Kensington Village Retirement (5th, 6th, and 7th Avenue)

Jan. 9 at Glendale Crossing (Lambeth, Westminster)

Jan. 8 at Chelsey Park Retirement Community (third and fifth floors)

Jan. 5 at Oneida Long-Term Care Home (facility-wide)

Jan. 2 at Chelsey Park (long-term care – facility-wide)

Dec. 26 at Extendicare (facility-wide)

Dec. 23 at Middlesex Terrace (facility-wide)

Dec. 22 at Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care (MV4. All resident cases have been resolved, according to St. Joseph’s Health Care London. Five staff cases remained active as of Friday. Five deaths have been reported)

Dec. 8 at Country Terrace (facility-wide).

An outbreak is also still active at University Hospital in the facility’s emergency department, linked to 10 cases. No new cases were reported Monday.

Since March, the region has seen at least 94 institutional outbreaks in London and Middlesex, including 68 at local seniors’ facilities.

Schools

No new school cases were reported Monday by the Thames Valley or London District Catholic school boards.

The Thames Valley board says one case is active at Chippewa Public School. No cases were listed as active by the London District Catholic board.

Elementary school students in London and Middlesex are among those in the province returning to the classroom Monday.

High school students will be returning on Thursday.

The return to class is coming with added safety precautions, including a mandate that all students in grades 1 through 12 wear a mask outside when physical distancing can’t be maintained.

Stricter screening protocols are also being implemented, in addition to expanded access to targeted asymptomatic testing.

At least 181 school and child-care centre cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations and testing

An update on the local vaccination effort is expected during Monday afternoon’s health unit media briefing.

Last week, the health unit released a draft vaccination plan for the region, which detailed how officials plan to vaccinate at least 75 per cent of eligible recipients as soon as possible through the use of mass vaccination clinics, mobile units and more.

The plan is to open at least three new mass vaccination clinics by mid-February to complement the one at the Western Fair District Agriplex.

In an interview Friday, Dr. Alex Summers, the region’s associated medical officer of health, told 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs that the health unit was “working with a bunch of people in the community” to get infrastructure up and running so they’re ready for when vaccine supply arrives.

Health officials say the draft plan will see feedback from the ministry before being finalized. Comments and input from the public are also being sought.

The hope, the draft plan states, is to vaccinate as many as 3,000 people per day.

The plan also outlines how the health unit sees primary care settings and pharmacies as playing a crucial role in the third phase of the province’s three-phase rollout.

Already, the health unit says all eligible long-term care home and retirement home residents in the region have seen their first vaccine.

The two companies whose vaccines have been approved for use in Canada recently complicated matters by saying they wouldn’t immediately be able to deliver their promised number of doses due to production delays in Europe.

The Trudeau government has repeatedly said both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna still intend to fulfil their promised delivery schedules and that current delays are temporary.

At least three other companies, Novavax, Astra-Zeneca and Johnson and Johnson, have all launched the process of having Health Canada approve their vaccines.

Both of the city’s COVID-19 assessment centres, which are still operating on an appointment model, continue to see steady, albeit lower turnout compared to early on in January.

Carling Heights reported an average of 289 visits per day between Jan. 25 and 29, while Oakridge Arena reported an average of 264.

Between Jan. 11 and 15, Carling Heights reported an average of 462, while Oakridge saw 331.

Officials with the Thames Valley Family Health Team have attributed the slump to several factors, including the province’s stay-at-home order and the ceasing of testing for travel.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 1,969 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 36 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that there are 886 new cases in Toronto, 330 in Peel Region and 128 in York Region.

A spokeswoman for Ontario’s Ministry of Health says that as Toronto migrates to the provincial data system, additional records were reported for the local public health unit, resulting in an overestimate of Monday’s daily counts.

Ontario is reporting that nearly 30,400 tests were completed since the last daily update.

The province says 2,256 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Sunday’s report.

A total of 341,900 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

There have been 270,180 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the pandemic began. Of those, 244,939 have been resolved and 6,224 have resulted in someone’s death.

International travellers began taking a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Ontario starting Monday in a bid to stop contagious new variants of the virus from further infiltrating the province.

The provincial government announced the plan on Friday, the same day the federal government announced a similar program that’s to take effect in the coming weeks.

The province’s testing order comes into effect Monday at Toronto’s Pearson International airport and will also eventually apply to the province’s land border crossings to the United States.

— With files from The Canadian Press