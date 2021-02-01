Quebec reports 890 new cases, 32 deaths tied to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 890 new cases and 32 more deaths associated with the novel coronavirus Monday as the health crisis continues.

It is the first time since early November that Quebec is reporting fewer than 1,000 daily infections.

The caseload has now reached 263,473 as the province remains a hotspot for the virus. Meanwhile, recoveries have topped 240,000.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of 9,826 Quebecers so far, representing nearly half of the country’s staggering death toll, which surpassed 20,000 this past weekend.

The number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 rose by eight compared to the previous day. There are 1,144 patients in hospital.

Of them, 183 people are in intensive care units as of Monday, a drop of eight.

Health Minister Christian Dubé took to social media to call on Quebecers to continue abiding by health measures in the coming weeks.

“The decline of hospitalizations is encouraging, but we must continue our efforts to ensure that they continue to drop because the pressure remains high on our health network and on our staff,” he wrote.

When it comes to screening, health authorities say 27,279 tests were given Saturday. There have been more than 5.8 million tests over the course of the crisis.

Quebec administered 796 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday as the province’s supply dwindles. So far, 239,023 vaccines have been given.

Quebecers fined for violating public health measures

Montreal police say they received 536 calls last week about possible violations of public health measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Officers handed out 699 tickets to Montrealers from Jan. 25 to 31. Of those tickets, police say 323 were for flouting the nightly curfew.

Quebec is the only province to have issued a curfew. Under the order, people must stay home between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. with few exceptions.

Meanwhile, the Sûreté du Québec say they issued 495 tickets last week, including 358 fines related to the curfew.

The government’s curfew measure is in place until at least Feb.8 under the latest round of restrictions. Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the province’s rules Tuesday evening.

While he has signalled that the health order will be extended, particularly in the Montreal area, Legault has also suggested he was ready to lift some restrictions on businesses, given the steady reduction in new daily cases and hospitalizations.

— With files from The Canadian Press