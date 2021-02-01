Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested following Water Street business break and enter

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 9:19 am
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man was arrested following a break and enter on Saturday at a Water St. business. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing several charges related to a break and enter at a business on Water Street on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to reports that cash drawers and tablets were reported missing at a Water Street business.

As police searched the premises, they located a man who matched the suspect description given to officers.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with break and enter, criminal harassment in domestic incident: police

The missing items were located in boxes near a loading door.

Bryce McHugh, 27, was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police allege that during his arrest, they found he was in possession of a screwdriver and drugs.

He was additionally charged with possession of break-in instruments, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday and was released for another court appearance on Friday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftBreak And EnterPeterborough Police ServiceMethBreak InPeterborough crimeWater StreetPeterborough break and enter
