Peterborough man arrested following Water Street business break and enter

A Peterborough man is facing several charges related to a break and enter at a business on Water Street on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to reports that cash drawers and tablets were reported missing at a Water Street business.

As police searched the premises, they located a man who matched the suspect description given to officers.

The missing items were located in boxes near a loading door.

Bryce McHugh, 27, was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police allege that during his arrest, they found he was in possession of a screwdriver and drugs.

He was additionally charged with possession of break-in instruments, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday and was released for another court appearance on Friday.

