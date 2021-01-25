Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with break and enter, criminal harassment in domestic incident: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 1:06 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of criminal harassment and carrying a concealed weapon.
A Peterborough man is accused of criminal harassment and carrying a concealed weapon. Global News file

A Peterborough man is facing charges including criminal harassment after a domestic incident Sunday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around noon police were called to a home on Parkhill Road West about a man who had allegedly broken into a residence.

Police learned the accused and a female victim were arguing when the man allegedly made threats and left the scene before officers arrived.

Read more: Peterborough woman charged with break and enter, assault at residence: police

A few hours later, police received another call that the man had returned to the same residence. Officers found the suspect a short distance from the home.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old man was charged with criminal harassment and breaking and entering a house with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police say that during the arrest, officers found a metal-plated wooden club on the accused. He was additionally charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

The man was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday, police said.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

