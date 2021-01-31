Alberta adds 461 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Sunday as active cases drop

Send this page to someone via email

New recoveries outweighed new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, as the province added an additional 461 cases and reported eight new deaths.

The positive cases Sunday came from 8,946 tests, giving a positivity rate of 5.3 per cent.

There were 478 new recoveries from the disease Sunday.

An additional 502 vaccination doses were administered on Jan. 30, bringing the total doses administered in the province to 106,254.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly, with 561 Albertans currently admitted — 21 less compared to Saturday’s numbers. Of those in hospital, 101 people are in intensive care.

There are now 7,505 active cases in the province, the majority of which are in Edmonton and Calgary.

Of the eight additional deaths connected to COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, there were three in Edmonton zone, four in Calgary zone and one in North zone.

All but one of the deaths were seniors in care who had comorbidities.

In Edmonton zone, a man in his 80s connected to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood, a woman in her 90s linked to the Kiwanis Place Lodge outbreak and a man in his 70s at Terra Losa Lifestyle Options passed away.

In Calgary zone, two women at the Southwood Hospice outbreak — one in her 80s and the other in her 90s — died. A man in his 80s at the Intercare Southwood outbreak also died. A woman in her 50s in Calgary zone, who was not in care and had no known pre-existing conditions, was reported to have died.

In North zone, a woman in her 70s linked to the Prairie Lake Supportive Living outbreak died.