Saskatoon Food Bank suspends emergency food hampers after COVID-19 outbreak

The Saskatoon Food Bank said it is temporarily suspending its emergency food hamper services due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Food bank officials said the outbreak was declared by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Saturday after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A number of safety measures are being undertaken at its facility, the organization said, including widespread staff testing and increased cleaning protocols.

Food bank officials said its emergency food hamper service will be temporarily suspended on Monday, Feb. 1.

They added that they are monitoring the situation, are in communication with the health authority and will provide timely updates.

A declaration of an outbreak is primarily used by public health officials to co-ordinate a response to the infection and is “not necessarily a risk to the public,” according to health officials.

