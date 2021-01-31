Quebec to resume surgeries delayed by pandemic as COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s health minister says the province will gradually resume some of the surgeries that have been delayed due to COVID-19 as the number of people hospitalized with the virus continues to drop.

Christian Dubé says on Twitter that there are 200 fewer people hospitalized with COVID-19 than there were a week ago.

The province is reporting 1,223 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as 31 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Hospitalizations went down by 27 to 1,136, with 191 people in intensive care, which is 10 fewer than Saturday.

The province gave only 84 vaccine doses on Saturday, and has currently administered 238,227 of the 238,100 doses it has received.

The government says it is able to administer extra vaccines because some vials contain enough liquid to inoculate six people instead of five.