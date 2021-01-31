Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, Moncton school closed

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 31, 2021 1:44 pm
Click to play video 'N.B. modifies orange zone rules as province reports more cases in January than all of 2020' N.B. modifies orange zone rules as province reports more cases in January than all of 2020
New Brunswick says the health zones currently in the orange phase of its COVID-19 response plan will remain there for several more weeks. But as Silas Brown reports, the province will modify its restrictions to allow for larger bubbles.

New Brunswick health officials reported 26 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 283.

There are nine new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one new case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and 16 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

One of the Edmundston region cases is an individual over 90 years old.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation, the province says.

Read more: Canada’s pandemic ‘finish line’ is not a given: experts

Two positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at an elementary school in Moncton.

École Champlain will be closed for the next three days while Public Health conducts contact tracing and testing for staff, as per red phase regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact,” the province said in a release.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s top doctor says 3rd wave will be worse due to emerging variants' Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s top doctor says 3rd wave will be worse due to emerging variants
Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s top doctor says 3rd wave will be worse due to emerging variants

New Brunswick also reported two COVID-19 cases connected to the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre.

Trending Stories

The province says there has been no known transmission at the facility and no inmates have tested positive as of Sunday.

“Public Health is investigating and is working closely with correctional centre staff,” it said.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on Saturday

To date, the province has reported 1,256 cases of COVID-19, with a total of 954 recoveries reported.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 18 deaths in the province. As of Sunday, four patients are hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickMonctonPublic healthAtlantic CanadaLockdownNBJennifer RussellEdmundstonOrange Phase
Flyers
More weekly flyers