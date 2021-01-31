New Brunswick reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, Moncton school closed

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials reported 26 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 283.

There are nine new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one new case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and 16 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

One of the Edmundston region cases is an individual over 90 years old.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation, the province says.

Two positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at an elementary school in Moncton.

École Champlain will be closed for the next three days while Public Health conducts contact tracing and testing for staff, as per red phase regulations.

“If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact,” the province said in a release.

New Brunswick also reported two COVID-19 cases connected to the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre.

The province says there has been no known transmission at the facility and no inmates have tested positive as of Sunday.

“Public Health is investigating and is working closely with correctional centre staff,” it said.

To date, the province has reported 1,256 cases of COVID-19, with a total of 954 recoveries reported.

There have been 18 deaths in the province. As of Sunday, four patients are hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care.