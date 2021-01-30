B.C. Mountie arrested after being found in vehicle with known gang members

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A member of the Surrey RCMP has been arrested and faces possible criminal charges.

Sources have told Global News that the constable was taken into custody earlier this week, after he was discovered inside a vehicle with known gang associates.

Read more: North Vancouver RCMP officer charged with assault

BC RCMP say their criminal investigation is active and ongoing.

The member, who has not been named, has been released and faces charges in the coming days.

2:13 B.C. gang violence flares up again B.C. gang violence flares up again – Jan 12, 2021

He’s also suspended and facing an internal code of conduct review.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been with the RCMP for less than two years and is considered probationary.

Read more: Richmond RCMP officer charged in string of sexual offences from 2019

The arrest comes amid a spike in gang warfare in Metro Vancouver.

In recent weeks six people have died in gang-related shootings.

Sources say the officer was under suspicion for some time, and the investigation involved an anti-corruption unit.