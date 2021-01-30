B.C. Mountie arrested after being found in vehicle with known gang members

A member of the Surrey RCMP has been arrested and faces possible criminal charges.
Sources have told Global News that the constable was taken into custody earlier this week, after he was discovered inside a vehicle with known gang associates.
BC RCMP say their criminal investigation is active and ongoing.
The member, who has not been named, has been released and faces charges in the coming days.
He’s also suspended and facing an internal code of conduct review.
He has been with the RCMP for less than two years and is considered probationary.
The arrest comes amid a spike in gang warfare in Metro Vancouver.
In recent weeks six people have died in gang-related shootings.
Sources say the officer was under suspicion for some time, and the investigation involved an anti-corruption unit.
