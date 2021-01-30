Menu

Crime

B.C. Mountie arrested after being found in vehicle with known gang members

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Click to play video 'Public urged to report anonymous organized crime tips to BC Crime Stoppers' Public urged to report anonymous organized crime tips to BC Crime Stoppers
Local police are urging people with information about organized crime in Metro Vancouver to step forward. Experts say the gang turf war is worse than ever and as Andrea Macpherson reports police are counting on anonymous tipsters to help put an end to the violence – Jan 19, 2021

A member of the Surrey RCMP has been arrested and faces possible criminal charges.

Sources have told Global News that the constable was taken into custody earlier this week, after he was discovered inside a vehicle with known gang associates.

Read more: North Vancouver RCMP officer charged with assault

BC RCMP say their criminal investigation is active and ongoing.

The member, who has not been named, has been released and faces charges in the coming days.

Click to play video 'B.C. gang violence flares up again' B.C. gang violence flares up again
B.C. gang violence flares up again – Jan 12, 2021

He’s also suspended and facing an internal code of conduct review.

He has been with the RCMP for less than two years and is considered probationary.

Read more: Richmond RCMP officer charged in string of sexual offences from 2019

The arrest comes amid a spike in gang warfare in Metro Vancouver.

In recent weeks six people have died in gang-related shootings.

Sources say the officer was under suspicion for some time, and the investigation involved an anti-corruption unit.

RCMPGangMountieRCMP OfficerAnti-CorruptionLower Mainland gang conflictRCMP officer arrestedmetro vancouver gangmountie arriestedrcmp officer arrested gang
