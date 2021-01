Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are searching Steven Peter Urban, who was last seen on Jan. 2 in the city’s west end.

The 60-year-old is believed to be wearing a long khaki green winter jacket and police say Urban frequents the Downtown and West Broadway area.

He is described as 5’11 and 200lbs and was last seen with a shaved head.

Police are concerned about Urban’s well-being and ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.