The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a woman who has been missing since Dec. 15, 2020.

Jeannine McKinney was last seen in the Elmwood area, but police say she was reported missing by family on Jan. 26, 2021.

McKinney is 5’6″ tall with a thin build.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, the WPS is asking you to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.