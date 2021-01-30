Major collisions investigating after Edmonton police vehicle involved in crash on Yellowhead Trail

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are asking drivers to avoid Yellowhead Trail Saturday afternoon, following a collision involving a police vehicle.

Police said Yellowhead eastbound has been reduced to one lane between 82 Street and 97 Street and is “significantly backed up.”

The Yellowhead cannot be accessed at all from 97 Street, police said.

According to police, a civilian vehicle struck a police vehicle and while no one was seriously injured in the crash, the Major Collisions Investigations Section is investigating due to the police involvement.

Police said shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday that the delays will likely last “several hours.”

Global News has reached out to police for details on how many passengers were in each vehicle and what time the collision occurred.

