Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Major collisions investigating after Edmonton police vehicle involved in crash on Yellowhead Trail

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 30, 2021 6:10 pm
Police said Saturday that drivers should avoid the Yellowhead HWY in Edmonton.
Police said Saturday that drivers should avoid the Yellowhead HWY in Edmonton. File Photo / Global News

Edmonton police are asking drivers to avoid Yellowhead Trail Saturday afternoon, following a collision involving a police vehicle.

Police said Yellowhead eastbound has been reduced to one lane between 82 Street and 97 Street and is “significantly backed up.”

The Yellowhead cannot be accessed at all from 97 Street, police said.

Trending Stories

According to police, a civilian vehicle struck a police vehicle and while no one was seriously injured in the crash, the Major Collisions Investigations Section is investigating due to the police involvement.

Police said shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday that the delays will likely last “several hours.”

Global News has reached out to police for details on how many passengers were in each vehicle and what time the collision occurred.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton TrafficEdmonton collisionYellowhead Trailedmonton traffic yellowheadedmonton yellowhead crashedmonton yellowhead trail
Flyers
More weekly flyers