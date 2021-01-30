2 COVID-19 LTC deaths as province completes first round of care home vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials confirm two additional COVID-19-related deaths have been reported Saturday.

The deaths include:

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home

A man in his 90s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region and linked to the outbreak at Heritage Life Personal Care Home

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 7.3 per cent provincially and 4.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 166 new cases of the virus have been identified bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 29,446.

The new cases were from the following regions:

26 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

69 cases in the Northern health region

14 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

10 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

47 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 3,526 active cases and 25,095 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 127 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 148 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 275 hospitalizations.

There are 30 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as nine people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 39 ICU patients.

The total number of people in Manitoba with COVID-19 who have died is 825.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,946 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 475,748.

Outbreaks have been declared over at Menno Home for the Aged personal care home in Grunthal, Golden Links Lodge in Winnipeg and Kin Place Personal Care Home in Oakbank. Following additional information from public health officials, an outbreak at The Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre in Winnipeg has been cancelled.

By the end of the day Saturday, the province will have administered the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to all licensed care home residents in the province who want the vaccine.

This took the province three weeks and more than 5,259 residents have been vaccinated.

