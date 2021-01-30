Fire guts mobile home in West Kelowna, 2 people sent to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A mobile home in West Kelowna was gutted by fire on Friday night, with two people being transported to hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR), the fire occurred along the 1800 block of Old Boucherie Road at approximately 10 p.m.

When WKFR was first alerted to the fire, the report said there were possible occupants inside. However, when crews arrived, the occupants had evacuated the residence.

Read more: Fire guts former boat storage facility in West Kelowna

The two were sent to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment while WKFR doused the blaze.

Four fire engines and 18 firefighters were on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

WKFR says the fire’s cause was undetermined, but that investigators will continue their investigation on Saturday morning.

2:25 Oliver Fire Department adds new truck to fleet Oliver Fire Department adds new truck to fleet