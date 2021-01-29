Head-on crash with dump truck kills Guelph man: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 26-year-old man is dead following a crash in the city’s south end on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Stone and Victoria roads just before 5 p.m. after a Mazda 3 and a one-ton dump truck collided head-on.

Police said the driver of the Mazda 3 was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck, a 44-year-old man from Toronto, was taken to hospital with a leg injury. The passenger in the dump truck, a 51-year-old man, was taken to hospital after complaining of chest pains.

An ORNGE air ambulance was called to the scene but the helicopter was turned away before it arrived.

Police said the Mazda was westbound on Stone Road and the dump truck was eastbound, and their investigation shows the crash happened in the eastbound lane.

Stone Road was closed between Victoria Road and Watson Parkway through the night for the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video is asked to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7186.

Please avoid the area of Stone Road East between Victoria Road South and Watson Parkway South. A serious motor vehicle collision has occurred and the road is currently closed while the investigation takes place. More details to follow. #Guelph – KG — Guelph Police Service (@gpsmedia) January 29, 2021

