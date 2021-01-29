Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Despite pandemic, 97 South Song Sessions returns to Penticton, B.C., for third year

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 8:31 pm
Click to play video 'Songwriter festival returns to Penticton for third year' Songwriter festival returns to Penticton for third year
WATCH: Music lovers can look forward to the return on 97 South Song Sessions returning for its third year this summer. The two-day event reveals the story behind the songs we all know and love.

“This is a glimpse behind the curtain on how the soundtrack of your life got formed,” said Robert Ott, 97 South Song Sessions director.

It’s one of the few events scheduled to go ahead this year; 97 South Song Sessions will return to Penticton for its third year on July 23 and 24, 2021.

“It’s a unique art (event) form,” said Ott.  “It’s four songwriters sitting on a stage playing their songs and trading stories about how their songs came to be on artists’ records.”

Read more: B.C. boy sets Guinness World Record with Jenga Blocks

This year’s festival will be held at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre, featuring songwriters whose songs have been sung by Sheryl Crowe, Celine Dion, Blake Shelton, Eminem and more in rooms big enough to abide by public health orders.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are not the kind of show where we have thousands of people standing shoulder to shoulder in a field it’s a much more planned and curated environment. So for that reason, we think it’s doable,” said Ott.

Read more: Historic Vernon, B.C., theatre given to Okanagan Screen Arts Society

We are going to look at and observe government measures down to the last minute we all don’t know how this is going to go we are hoping for the best.

Ott and his team have prepared in the event that public health restrictions are not lifted by July 23, with plans to take the event online just in case. Tickets can be purchased at  97southsongsessions.com

 

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruspublic health ordersOkanagan musicCOVID-19 EventEvents SafelyOkanagan EventSafe EventsSongwriter EventsongwritersStory Behind The Song
Flyers
More weekly flyers