Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating after jogger attacked, robbed of cellphone at Pacific Spirit Park near UBC

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 8:50 pm
RCMP are investigating an assault and robbery at Pacific Spirit Park at UBC.
RCMP are investigating an assault and robbery at Pacific Spirit Park at UBC. UBC

RCMP are investigating after a jogger was allegedly assaulted and robbed of their cell phone in Pacific Spirit Park.

University RCMP said it happened around noon on Tuesday, on the Lily of the Valley trail.

Read more: ‘My heart stopped’: UBC student describes frightening carjacking at gunpoint

Police say a man approached the woman, struck her without warning, and fled with her mobile phone.

Click to play video 'Suspect who refuses to wear mask wanted in connection with Vancouver convenience store assault' Suspect who refuses to wear mask wanted in connection with Vancouver convenience store assault
Suspect who refuses to wear mask wanted in connection with Vancouver convenience store assault – Jan 22, 2021

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his mid-to-late 30s and about six feet tall.

Read more: UBC student recovering after attempted mugging and slashing on campus

He had a burly build and brown eyes, and was wearing a green jacket, black pants, sports sunglasses and a dark toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University RCMP.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRobberyPacific Spirit ParkUBC assaultUBC attackjogger attackedjogger assaultedjogger robbedubc jogger
Flyers
More weekly flyers