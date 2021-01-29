RCMP investigating after jogger attacked, robbed of cellphone at Pacific Spirit Park near UBC

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a jogger was allegedly assaulted and robbed of their cell phone in Pacific Spirit Park.

University RCMP said it happened around noon on Tuesday, on the Lily of the Valley trail.

Police say a man approached the woman, struck her without warning, and fled with her mobile phone.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his mid-to-late 30s and about six feet tall.

He had a burly build and brown eyes, and was wearing a green jacket, black pants, sports sunglasses and a dark toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University RCMP.