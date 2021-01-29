Calgary Stampeders sign veteran Canadian linebacker Cory Greenwood

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran linebacker Cory Greenwood.

Greenwood started 12 regular-season games at middle linebacker for Calgary in 2019, recording 79 defensive tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

After being injured in Week 14, Greenwood returned for Calgary’s Western semifinal loss to Winnipeg.

Greenwood, a six-foot-two, 235-pound native of Kingston, Ont., was originally signed to Calgary’s practice roster on Sept. 18, 2018 and made one special-teams tackle in the Stampeders’ 27-16 win over Ottawa in the Grey Cup that year.

Before coming to the Stampeders, Greenwood played 22 games with the Toronto Argonauts and 48 games with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Greenwood signed with Edmonton prior to the 2017 campaign, but injured his knee in training camp and missed the entire season.

Greenwood has accumulated 187 defensive tackles, 12 special-teams tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three knockdowns and two fumble recoveries through 40 CFL games..