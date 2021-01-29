Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Stampeders sign veteran Canadian linebacker Cory Greenwood

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2021 2:53 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Chris Matthews (13) gets tackled by Calgary Stampeders' Cory Greenwood (36) during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Chris Matthews (13) gets tackled by Calgary Stampeders' Cory Greenwood (36) during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, August 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran linebacker Cory Greenwood.

Greenwood started 12 regular-season games at middle linebacker for Calgary in 2019, recording 79 defensive tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

After being injured in Week 14, Greenwood returned for Calgary’s Western semifinal loss to Winnipeg.

Read more: Calgary Stampeders re-sign linebacker Cory Greenwood to one-year deal

Greenwood, a six-foot-two, 235-pound native of Kingston, Ont., was originally signed to Calgary’s practice roster on Sept. 18, 2018 and made one special-teams tackle in the Stampeders’ 27-16 win over Ottawa in the Grey Cup that year.

Before coming to the Stampeders, Greenwood played 22 games with the Toronto Argonauts and 48 games with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'CFL players are getting back to work after season cancelled' CFL players are getting back to work after season cancelled
CFL players are getting back to work after season cancelled – Aug 27, 2020

Greenwood signed with Edmonton prior to the 2017 campaign, but injured his knee in training camp and missed the entire season.

Greenwood has accumulated 187 defensive tackles, 12 special-teams tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three knockdowns and two fumble recoveries through 40 CFL games..

Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CFLCanadian Football LeagueCalgary StampedersCalgary SportsCory GreenwoodCalgary FootballCalgary Stampeders Cory GreenwoodStampeders sign GreenwoodCory Greenwood Calgary StampedersStampeders sign Cory Greenwood
Flyers
More weekly flyers