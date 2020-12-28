Menu

Sports

Calgary Stampeders sign American defensive back Raheem Wilson

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2020 4:54 pm
File: Toronto Argonauts' Llevi Noel, right, looks on as Calgary Stampeders' Raheem Wilson, catches a pass meant for him during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
File: Toronto Argonauts' Llevi Noel, right, looks on as Calgary Stampeders' Raheem Wilson, catches a pass meant for him during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Raheem Wilson to a contract, the CFL club said Monday.

He started all 18 regular-season games for the Stampeders in his rookie campaign in 2019. Wilson had 36 defensive tackles, one special-teams stop, two interceptions, one forced fumble and eight knockdowns.

READ MORE: CFL releases 2021 schedule

“Raheem made a very positive first impression as a rookie as he earned a starting position at cornerback,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a release.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him continue his development in his second season.”

Wilson opted out of his contract on Sept. 3 and would have been eligible for free agency on Feb. 9. Calgary retained and exercised the right to sign him to a new contract prior to the start of the free-agency period.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
