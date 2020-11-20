CFL releases 2021 schedule

Send this page to someone via email

After the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic, the CFL has released the 2021 schedule.

The season starts on June 10, 2021 and ends with the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton on Nov. 21.

“We’re looking forward to hosting our comeback season in our stadiums, in front of our fans,” said Randy Ambrosie, commissioner of the CFL.

“With this schedule, we’re signalling that we’re looking forward with optimism to playing in 2021.”

To view the entire schedule, click here.

A rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup kicks off the regular season.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday, June 10.

In addition, the full slate of Labour Day games returns with the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday, Sept. 3, the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the Bombers on Sunday, Sept. 5, and a doubleheader on the holiday, Monday, Sept. 6, with the Toronto Argonauts visiting Hamilton and the Edmonton Football Team visiting the Calgary Stampeders.

Playoffs will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 14.