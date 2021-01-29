Feds provide $1.13M to Kawartha Controls hydraulic manifolds manufacturer in Omemee, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is providing $1.13 million to an Omemee, Ont., manufacturer of hydraulic manifolds.

On Friday, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef announced the Federal Economic Development Agency (FedDev) Ontario repayable contribution to support the scale-up of Bélair Mechatronics, operating as Kawartha Controls in the village of Omemee, just west of Peterborough.

Kawartha Controls specializes in designing and manufacturing hydraulic manifolds used in construction, farm equipment and power generation. The funding will help the company set up a new machining cell and refine its “smart” factory, which is driven by artificial intelligence.

The company on King Street East says it will increase production capacity by 300 per cent to meet “growing market demands” and help create six new jobs in the rural area.

“As we have been growing, we have been successful in creating high-value jobs for our local community,” said Robert F. Bélair, Kawartha Controls founder, chief technology and executive officer.

“We have heavily invested in developing our ‘smart factory’ and the demand for our product is 300 percent greater than we can currently produce. With support from FedDev Ontario, scaling our smart-factory will allow us to fill that demand and continue to create additional high-value advanced manufacturing jobs.”

Monsef says the investment was made on behalf of Mélanie Joly, minister of economic development and official languages and minister responsible for the FedDev southern Ontario.

“Today’s investment is great news for the Omemee community,” said Monsef, the minister for women and gender equality and rural economic development. “Our government is proud to support Kawartha Controls as it adopts new equipment, ramps up productivity and creates new jobs. By making investments that will help businesses in southern Ontario to scale up and access the capital needed for success, we are building for a resilient economic future.”

The government says FedDev Ontario’s repayable contribution to Kawartha Controls will leverage $2.1 million in additional investment. Since November 2015, FedDev Ontario has invested more than $555.7 million in 322 manufacturing projects across southern Ontario.