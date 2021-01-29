Calgary firefighters douse flames at Radisson Heights townhouse complex

Send this page to someone via email

Some residents living in a townhouse complex in the community of Radisson Heights were forced out into the cold on Friday as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire in the building.

Crews were called to the Radisson Village townhouse complex in the 3100 block of Radcliffe Crescent Southeast at around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters found dense smoke and flames on the main floor of one of the units in the two-storey complex.

The Calgary Fire Department responds to a fire at the Radisson Village townhouse complex in the 3100 block of Radcliffe Crescent Southeast on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Michael King / Global News

Firefighters evacuated adjacent units in the townhouse as a precaution and used hose lines to douse the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the unit where it originated and said none of the neighbouring units were damaged.

Read more: Calgary firefighters rescue dog from Dover house fire

The suite where the fire started was empty at the time and no injuries were reported, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Residents from the neighbouring suits were eventually able to go back into their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.