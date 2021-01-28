Menu

Canada

Novavax coronavirus vaccine 1st to be effective against U.K., South Africa variants: study

By David Lao Global News
Coronavirus: Freeland defends vaccine rollout program, assures Canada has 'most diverse and extensive vaccine portfolio'

Novavax says its COVID-19 vaccine is the first to show significant results on protecting against the U.K. and South Africa coronavirus variants.

In an announcement Thursday, the biotech company said its treatment was 89.3 per cent effective at protecting 15,000 participants involved in a late-stage U.K. trial — half of which were infected with the U.K. variant of the virus.

Canada finalizes Novavax deal to buy up to 72 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses

A trial testing against the South African variant with 4,400 participants was 49.4 per cent effective, though preliminary results showed that only 25 were that of the new variant there.

“[This] is the first vaccine to demonstrate not only high clinical efficacy against COVID-19 but also significant clinical efficacy against both the rapidly emerging UK and South Africa variants,” said Novavax CEO Stanley C. Erck in a statement.
Canada sealed a deal last week with the company to purchase 52 million doses of the vaccine, with the option to purchase another 24 million.

More to come…

