Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Driver injured after car crashes into Kingston sex shop

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 5:04 pm
Kingston police say a woman was sent to hospital after a vehicle smashed into a sex shop Thursday afternoon.
Kingston police say a woman was sent to hospital after a vehicle smashed into a sex shop Thursday afternoon. Global News

Police in Kingston, Ont., are investigating after a car crashed into a business on Bath Road.

There were two occupants in the vehicle when it smashed into Sinsations, a local sex shop.

Read more: A car crashes into a house on Brock Street, but it’s not the first time

The woman driving the vehicle was transported to Kingston General Hospital for assessment, but police say she did not have serious injuries.

Trending Stories

The investigation is continuing and no one inside the store was injured, police say.

The storefront was significantly damaged during the crash, but police have yet to give an estimate.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg fire crews battle car fire inside Goodwill Store' Winnipeg fire crews battle car fire inside Goodwill Store
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston Policekingston police crashcar into businesscrash kingtonKingston police car into businessKingston police sex shopsex shop crashsex shop Kingston
Flyers
More weekly flyers