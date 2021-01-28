Driver injured after car crashes into Kingston sex shop

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston, Ont., are investigating after a car crashed into a business on Bath Road.

There were two occupants in the vehicle when it smashed into Sinsations, a local sex shop.

The woman driving the vehicle was transported to Kingston General Hospital for assessment, but police say she did not have serious injuries.

The investigation is continuing and no one inside the store was injured, police say.

The storefront was significantly damaged during the crash, but police have yet to give an estimate.

