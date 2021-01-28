Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, death at retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and one death at a Waterdown retirement home.

Public health says the death was tied to the outbreak at Alexander Place on Parkside Drive which began on Jan. 13. Nine people have tested positive at the home with Thursday’s reported death the facility’s first in the outbreak. The deceased was a person in their 80s.

The city has had 244 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March of last year.

Hamilton now has 48 outbreaks that have accounted for more than 750 COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths.

The latest outbreak, which was declared on Tuesday, involves three staff at Pipeflo Contracting in Central Hamilton.

Three outbreaks were declared over on Wednesday at the Families First daycare, the Carlisle Retirement Residence on Main Street East, and the Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care Home on the Mountain. All three involved just a single case.

The city’s two hospital agencies, Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joe’s, have a combined 11 current outbreaks in local health facilities. There are over 200 cases connected to the surges involving over 100 patients and 100 workers.

The satellite health facility on Main Street East added six more cases on Thursday with five on the sixth-floor outbreak. The facility has had almost 100 cases since the first of three ongoing outbreaks started on Jan. 7.

There has been one death on the facility’s 2nd-floor unit.

The city’s total number of active cases were up to 710 on Thursday compared to Wednesday’s 670.

Hamilton hospitals are currently treating 124 patients for COVID-19.

There have now been 8,996 total coronavirus cases in Hamilton since the pandemic began.

Halton Region reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new cases at Burlington LTCH

Halton Region reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 25 new coronavirus cases revealed in an outbreak at Burlington long-term care home.

Mount Nemo Christian now has a total of 39 coronavirus cases since their surge began on Jan. 10, however, the home has yet to record any deaths.

Halton has 40 total outbreaks, 14 of them in health-care facilities.

The region now has 8,238 total coronavirus cases since last March. The region has had 155 COVID-19-related deaths.

Halton’s active cases were down slightly from 464 on Wednesday to 461 as of Thursday. Burlington has 130 active cases, Halton Hills 52, Milton 189 and Oakville 90.

Niagara Region reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Niagara Region recorded 112 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 10 new virus-related deaths.

The region’s active cases dropped for the fourth consecutive day from 1,399 on Wednesday to 1,360 on Thursday.

Overall, Niagara has had 7,656 total positive cases and 299 deaths since the pandemic began.

The region has 43 active outbreaks with 28 in health-care facilities, including 11 in St. Catharines and five in Niagara Falls.

Public health declared a new outbreak on Wednesday on the fourth floor of Niagara’s Health’s Welland hospital site. The surge involves seven active cases among five patients and two staffers. There has been one death in the outbreak.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, five in the agency’s hospitals in Welland and St. Catharines.

The two outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 14 combined active cases at an inpatient unit and the emergency department as of Thursday.

The Welland site has two other outbreaks including its sixth-floor unit involving five active cases as of Jan. 28, and one at the hospital’s extended care unit affecting just one resident.

There have been seven virus-related deaths on the sixth-floor unit.

The ongoing outbreak at Millenium Trail Manor has eight active cases. The long-term care home in Niagara Falls has had 78 total positive cases and 14 deaths since the surge started on Dec. 18.

The agency says 45 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

An outbreak at the Villa de Rose Retirement Suites in Welland was declared over on Wednesday.

The region administered another 152 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday. To date, over 3,800 people in high-risk settings in Niagara have been vaccinated.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and saw its active cases drop for the fourth day in a row from 83 on Wednesday to 67 as of Jan. 28.

The counties combined have 1,306 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths. The region has had 38 combined coronavirus-connected deaths.

The region has seven institutional outbreaks: at Caressant Care in Courtland, the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Edgewater Garden’s outbreak involves four staff cases while Caressant Care has three staff cases.

Brant County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County reported 5 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and saw active cases remain the same day over day at 52 on Thursday.

The region has recorded 1,332 total cases since the pandemic began.

Six people are in hospital with COVID-19 complications.

The county has just one institutional outbreak at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford. The facility has one resident case and six staff cases.

Public health says more than 2,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus and that its mobile vaccination clinic has completed work at all 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

Brant’s COVID-19 vaccination program is now on hold due at least until March due to delays in vaccine deliveries from overseas.